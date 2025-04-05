Fantasy Soccer
Yann Sommer News: Gives up two goals against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Sommer registered two saves and two clearances and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Parma.

Sommer had two monster saves in the first half but couldn't catch two attempts from distance later on, the second heavily deflected by a teammate. He has kept one clean sheet in the last four matches, making 11 saves and conceding four goals. Inter will face Bayern Munich away in the Champions League on Tuesday and then host Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday.

