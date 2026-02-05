Sommer has continued his excellent form this season, recording his 11th clean sheet in Serie A. Individually, his save percentage of 67.9 sits on the lower end among league goalkeepers, but when paired with the dominant Inter Milan defense, the results have been outstanding. Together, Inter and Sommer have conceded just 18 goals in 21 matches, reinforcing his importance despite not being overly busy. Sommer remains one of the league's most reliable goalkeepers going forward and will next face a mid-table Sassuolo side in Serie A.