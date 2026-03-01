Yann Sommer News: Keeps clean sheet against Genoa
Sommer registered three saves and one clearance and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Genoa.
Sommer answered the bell of a few weak attempts by Genoa, blanking the opponents for the second straight Serie A fixture and bouncing back from two clashes versus Bodo/Glimt. He has allowed seven goals and made 15 saves in the last five tilts. Up next, Inter will face Milan in the derby next Sunday.
