Yann Sommer headshot

Yann Sommer News: Keeps clean sheet against Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Sommer registered three saves and one clearance and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Genoa.

Sommer answered the bell of a few weak attempts by Genoa, blanking the opponents for the second straight Serie A fixture and bouncing back from two clashes versus Bodo/Glimt. He has allowed seven goals and made 15 saves in the last five tilts. Up next, Inter will face Milan in the derby next Sunday.

