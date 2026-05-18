Yann Sommer News: Makes three saves in 81 minutes

Sommer made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Verona.

Sommer had a fine performance, helping his team to stay unbeaten until he was replaced by Raffaele Di Gennaro in what appeared to be the Swiss goalkeeper's last league match with Inter. There's one game left in the 2025/26 season, but Josep Martinez is expected to start, with very little at stake for the champions. Sommer made 65 saves and allowed 30 goals while securing 15 clean sheets over 33 Serie A starts, ranking among the most reliable options in the competition. He also stopped 28 shots to earn four clean sheets across 10 Champions League contests in the campaign.