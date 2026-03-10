Yann Sommer News: One save in loss
Sommer recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus AC Milan.
Sommer repelled one of two AC Milan shots on goal Sunday as Inter Milan were outlasted in a 1-0 defeat. Over his last five starting appearances (all competitions), the veteran keeper has made 10 saves and three clearances while conceding six goals and recording two clean sheets. Sommer will look for improved results Sunday when Inter Milan hosts Atalanta.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yann Sommer See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter285 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6309 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30314 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9335 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8336 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yann Sommer See More