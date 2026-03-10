Yann Sommer News: One save in loss

Sommer recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Sommer repelled one of two AC Milan shots on goal Sunday as Inter Milan were outlasted in a 1-0 defeat. Over his last five starting appearances (all competitions), the veteran keeper has made 10 saves and three clearances while conceding six goals and recording two clean sheets. Sommer will look for improved results Sunday when Inter Milan hosts Atalanta.