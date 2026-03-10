Yann Sommer headshot

Yann Sommer News: One save in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Sommer recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Sommer repelled one of two AC Milan shots on goal Sunday as Inter Milan were outlasted in a 1-0 defeat. Over his last five starting appearances (all competitions), the veteran keeper has made 10 saves and three clearances while conceding six goals and recording two clean sheets. Sommer will look for improved results Sunday when Inter Milan hosts Atalanta.

Yann Sommer
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yann Sommer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yann Sommer See More
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
285 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
309 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
314 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
335 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
336 days ago