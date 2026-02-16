Yann Sommer News: Six saves in win

Sommer recorded six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Juventus.

Sommer repelled six of eight Juventus shots on goal Saturday and made two clearances as Inter Milan prevailed in a 3-2 victory. The veteran's six saves mark a team-high for a single appearance during the 2025/26 season. Sommer's next challenge is likely to come Wednesday when Inter Milan travel Wednesday to tussle with Bodo Glimt in the first leg of the UCL Playoff Round.