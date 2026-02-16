Yann Sommer headshot

Yann Sommer News: Six saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Sommer recorded six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Juventus.

Sommer repelled six of eight Juventus shots on goal Saturday and made two clearances as Inter Milan prevailed in a 3-2 victory. The veteran's six saves mark a team-high for a single appearance during the 2025/26 season. Sommer's next challenge is likely to come Wednesday when Inter Milan travel Wednesday to tussle with Bodo Glimt in the first leg of the UCL Playoff Round.

Yann Sommer
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yann Sommer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yann Sommer See More
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
263 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
287 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
292 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
313 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
314 days ago