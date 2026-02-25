Yann Sommer headshot

Yann Sommer News: Three-save loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Sommer made three saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Glimt.

Sommer faced five shots and stopped three of them, still ending with the loss during Tuesday's clash. It wasn't the best performance of his career, but the team in front of him did little to help as they just couldn't breakdown the Glimt backline. Sommer will now turn his focus only on domestic play in the coming weeks.

Yann Sommer
Inter Milan
