Yann Sommer News: Three-save loss
Sommer made three saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Glimt.
Sommer faced five shots and stopped three of them, still ending with the loss during Tuesday's clash. It wasn't the best performance of his career, but the team in front of him did little to help as they just couldn't breakdown the Glimt backline. Sommer will now turn his focus only on domestic play in the coming weeks.
