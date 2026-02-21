Yann Sommer News: Unbeaten in Lecce tilt
Sommer recorded one clearance and no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win against Lecce.
Sommer plucked grass in this one after two subpar showings, as his defense worked well, and Lecce created very little. He has kept two clean sheets in the last six matches, giving up five goals and making 14 saves. Up next, Inter will host Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League playoffs at home on Tuesday and then Genoa in Serie A play Saturday.
