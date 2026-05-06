Yann Sommer News: Untested in clean sheet
Sommer made no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win over Parma.
Sommer had a very quiet outing, going without a single save for the second consecutive game, but this time earned a clean sheet to end his longest run without one this season at six games. Inter's next outing is scheduled against Lazio on Saturday.
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