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Yann Sommer News: Untested in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Sommer made no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win over Parma.

Sommer had a very quiet outing, going without a single save for the second consecutive game, but this time earned a clean sheet to end his longest run without one this season at six games. Inter's next outing is scheduled against Lazio on Saturday.

Yann Sommer
Inter Milan
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