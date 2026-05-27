Yannic Stein News: Joins Hansa Rostock permanently

Stein has permanently joined Hansa Rostock from Union Berlin, bringing an end to his seven-year association with the club he joined as a teenager from Viktoria 1889 Berlin in 2019, the club announced.

Stein developed through every level of Union Berlin's academy before gaining valuable experience on two loan spells, first at VfB Lubeck in the third division and then at Babelsberg in the Regionalliga Nordost where he made 26 appearances. Sporting director Horst Heldt praised Stein's professional approach throughout his time at the club while acknowledging that regular playing time at a high level was the necessary next step in his development, with both parties reaching a solution that made sense for everyone involved. Stein himself expressed mixed emotions at leaving a club and city that had been his home for many years, but expressed his excitement at the opportunity to prove himself in a new environment at Rostock, where he will look to establish himself as a first-choice goalkeeper and take the next significant step in his career.