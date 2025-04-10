Yannick Bright Injury: Forced off with knee pain

Bright was forced off in the 56th minute of Wednesday's 3-1 win over LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup after picking up a yellow card three minutes earlier and suffering some knee pain, according to Franco Panizo for Miami Total Futbol.

Bright made a slide tackle on Denis Bouanga early in the second half and came away with knee pain that forced him off in the 56th minute of Wednesday's clash. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will need time off if the issue proves serious. His next chance to feature will come against Chicago on Sunday. If he has to miss that game, Benjamin Cremaschi could get a larger role for Miami.