Yannick Bright Injury: Questionable against NYC

Bright is a doubt for Saturday's clash with New York City FC due to a thigh injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Bright is listed as doubtful due to a thigh injury that kept him out of the Concacaf match against Sporting Kansas City. If he is unable to recover in time, Federico Redondo is expected to start in his place. When fully fit, Bright is likely to compete for a starting spot in central midfield.