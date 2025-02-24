Yannick Bright Injury: Suffers cut to thigh
Bright missed Saturday's 2-2 draw against NYCFC due to a cut above his knee, according to manager Javier Mascherano, per Michelle Kaufman of the Herald Miami.
Bright is now day-to-day after missing the club's season opener, with it being reported he missed out due to a cut above his knee. This does appear to be a minor injury, likely meaning a return could be soon. He will hope to train this week and be an option for Sunday's match against Houston.
