Yannick Bright headshot

Yannick Bright Injury: Suffers cut to thigh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Bright missed Saturday's 2-2 draw against NYCFC due to a cut above his knee, according to manager Javier Mascherano, per Michelle Kaufman of the Herald Miami.

Bright is now day-to-day after missing the club's season opener, with it being reported he missed out due to a cut above his knee. This does appear to be a minor injury, likely meaning a return could be soon. He will hope to train this week and be an option for Sunday's match against Houston.

Yannick Bright
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
