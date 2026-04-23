Yannick Bright News: Back from ban
Bright is no longer suspended and is an option for play again.
Bright has served his ban of one game after a red card in his last contest, set to take the field again. This will give the club another midfield option in future games, already starting in six of his eight appearances on the team sheet. He will be in search of his first goal contribution as he returns, likely to come in a highly attacking Miami team.
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