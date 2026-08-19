Yannick Bright News: Sent off in draw

Bright was shown a red card in the final minutes of Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Philadelphia Union.

Bright was involved in a fight with Cavan Sullivan in stoppage time of the midweek clash, leading to his dismissal through a straight red card. The midfielder must now serve suspension Saturday against Toronto, with his earliest possible return coming Aug. 29 versus Montreal. Even though his absence is an important setback, Rodrigo De Paul will be back from his own ban to take his place during the suspension game.