Yannick Bright News: Serves both suspension
Bright has served his two match suspension and will be an option for the clash with Orlando on Saturday.
Bright was handed an additional ban from the league due to misconduct against the Rapids, landing him with a two match ban. He is still looking for his first goal or assist on the season, making six starts in seven appearances, making 24 tackles with 15 interceptions in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now