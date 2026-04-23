Yannick Bright News: Suspended again

Bright will be banned for a second straight game Saturday versus New England Revolution after violating the MLS non-discrimination policy, the league announced Thursday.

Bright won't return to action at least until the May 2 meeting with Orlando City due to his extended suspension. With Telasco Jose Segovia also ineligible against New England and David Ayala dealing with a groin injury, David Ruiz might get the nod in central midfield. Once he's cleared to play again, Bright will look to regain a consistent role.