Yannick Gerhardt headshot

Yannick Gerhardt Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Gerhardt has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against Ausgburg due to illness, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference. "Yannick won't be with us this weekend because he's caught a virus."

Gerhardt has picked up a virus in recent days and has been ruled out for Saturday's game. His absence will not impact the starting lineup since he started only two of the last five games. His next chance to feature will come against Heidenheim after the international break.

Yannick Gerhardt
VfL Wolfsburg
