Yannick Gerhardt Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Gerhardt has picked up a virus in recent days and has been ruled out for Saturday's game. His absence will not impact the starting lineup since he started only two of the last five games. His next chance to feature will come against Heidenheim after the international break.