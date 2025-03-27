Yannick Gerhardt Injury: Should be available Saturday
Gerhardt (illness) has been training this week and should be available for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim, according to Wolfsburger Allgemeine.
Gerhardt was a late absence against Augsburg before the international break due to illness but has been training this week and should be available for Saturday's clash. He is expected to return directly to the starting lineup in midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now