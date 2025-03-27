Fantasy Soccer
Yannick Gerhardt headshot

Yannick Gerhardt Injury: Should be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Gerhardt (illness) has been training this week and should be available for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim, according to Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

Gerhardt was a late absence against Augsburg before the international break due to illness but has been training this week and should be available for Saturday's clash. He is expected to return directly to the starting lineup in midfield.

Yannick Gerhardt
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
