Yannick Gerhardt Injury: Suffers calf injury

Gerhardt was replaced in the 74th minute of Thursday's relegation playoff first leg against Paderborn after receiving medical treatment for an apparent calf injury, leaving his availability for Monday's second leg uncertain, according to the Bundesliga.

Gerhardt had been sitting on the pitch before limping off with his leg bandaged, with Lovro Majer stepping in to replace the midfielder. His potential absence for the decisive second leg would be a significant blow for Wolfsburg as they battle to secure their Bundesliga survival, with the club set to assess the extent of the calf issue over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement on Monday.