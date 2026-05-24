Yannick Gerhardt headshot

Yannick Gerhardt News: Available for second leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Gerhardt (calf) has been cleared and is fit for Monday's second leg against Paderborn, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "All of them are fit to play except for Patrick."

Gerhardt had been forced off in the 74th minute of Thursday's first leg with an apparent calf issue after limping off with his leg bandaged, making his clearance a significant relief for Wolfsburg heading into such a decisive relegation playoff fixture. The veteran midfielder's availability gives coach Hecking a key option back in the engine room as the Wolves look to secure their Bundesliga survival on Monday.

Yannick Gerhardt
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yannick Gerhardt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yannick Gerhardt See More
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 25, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 22, 2020