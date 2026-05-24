Yannick Gerhardt News: Available for second leg

Gerhardt (calf) has been cleared and is fit for Monday's second leg against Paderborn, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "All of them are fit to play except for Patrick."

Gerhardt had been forced off in the 74th minute of Thursday's first leg with an apparent calf issue after limping off with his leg bandaged, making his clearance a significant relief for Wolfsburg heading into such a decisive relegation playoff fixture. The veteran midfielder's availability gives coach Hecking a key option back in the engine room as the Wolves look to secure their Bundesliga survival on Monday.