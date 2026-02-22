Yannick Gerhardt headshot

Yannick Gerhardt News: Scores in return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Gerhardt scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus FC Augsburg.

Gerhardt, who was an unused sub in each of the last two matches, returned to the starting XI Saturday. He made his impact felt as he opened up the scoring in the 41st minute with a header off a Christian Eriksen assist. It marked his first goal contribution of the season. He was active on the defensive end as well, contributing four clearances, one tackle, one interception and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.

