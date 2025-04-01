Yannick Gerhardt News: Starts again in return
Gerhardt recorded one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.
Gerhardt missed Wolfsburg's previous game due to an illness, but was back to start for the 11th time in 24 apperances. The midfielder had a quiet outing stat-wise, though. He did receive his third yellow card in the proccess.
