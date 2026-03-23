Yannik Engelhardt News: Assists on lone chance

Engelhardt assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus 1. FC Köln.

Engelhardt isn't a frequent offensive contributor, but he got involved during Saturday's draw. He set up a single chance which proved to be crucial during the three-all draw. The defender isn't going to become an offensive dynamo during the break, but a nice goal contribution is a good way to set up for the Bundesliga run in.