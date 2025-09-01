Engelhardt joined Werder Bremen at 14-years-old and progressed through all youth levels before debuting with the reserves in Regionalliga Nord. After signing a professional contract in 2021, he spent two seasons on loan at SC Freiburg II in 3. Liga, making 54 appearances with three goals and five assists, before moving to Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2023. He became a key player there with 37 matches, four goals, and two assists, narrowly missing Bundesliga promotion, and then joined Como 1907 for the 2024\/25 Serie A campaign, where he played 26 times with one goal and one assist.