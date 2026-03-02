Yannik Engelhardt News: Suspended one game

Engelhardt will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Engelhardt picked up his fifth yellow card in Bundesliga action and will miss Friday's clash against Bayern due to suspension. The midfielder has been a mainstay in the center of the pitch for Gladbach all season, cementing himself in the starting XI and delivering consistent, reliable minutes. His absence forces a shake-up in the lineup, with Florian Neuhaus lining up as a potential replacement to step in against the Bavarians.