Yannik Engelhardt News: Suspension served

Engelhardt is available going forward after being ineligible Friday against Bayern Munich.

Engelhardt is expected to return to the starting lineup, especially with Rocco Reitz now banned for the March 13 fixture against St. Pauli. Having played a central midfield role throughout the 2025/26 season, Engelhardt is a decent contributor of passes and defensive stats against most opposition, but he scored only one goal over his last 17 league games.