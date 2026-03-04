Yannik Keitel Injury: Ruled out for time being

Keitel (knee) is ruled out for the time being due to an injury, according to Augsburger Allgemeine.

Keitel picked up a knee injury in Friday's showdown with Koln and is now sidelined as he focuses on recovery. There's no firm timetable yet for his return, but his absence shouldn't shake up Augsburg's starting XI too much, as the midfielder has mostly been providing depth off the bench for the club this season.