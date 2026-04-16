Yannik Keitel News: Available moving forward

Keitel (knee) has been back in full team training for several weeks and is available for selection despite not making recent squads due to tactical decisions, the club posted.

Keitel had been sidelined after picking up a knee injury against Koln, but his return to full training is a positive development for Augsburg heading into the final stretch of the season. The midfielder has mostly operated as a depth option off the bench this campaign, and while he is now physically ready to contribute, coach Sebastian Hoeness will decide when the right moment is to reintegrate him into the matchday squad based on the tactical needs of the team.