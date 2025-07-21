Yannis Lawson Injury: Should return this week

Lawson (pubic bone) was precautionally left out of the 4-0 friendly win against Red Star FC due to injury but should rejoin his new team this week, coach Stephane Le Mignan told the media, according to Socios FC Metz. "He has a small problem with his pubic bone, so we decided to put him away for two or three days. Now we're going on a training camp, and he should be back next week."

