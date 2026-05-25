Yaser Asprilla headshot

Yaser Asprilla Injury: Left out of Colombia squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Asprilla (knee) is not part of the Colombian national team's final roster for the World Cup.

Asprilla failed to recover from a knee edema he suffered in April, losing the chance to represent his country in the summer competition. The promising dribbler made seven appearances (one start) for Galatasaray in the 2025/26 Turkish league season, and he's now expected to return to his parent club Girona at the end of June.

Yaser Asprilla
Galatasaray
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