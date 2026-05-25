Yaser Asprilla Injury: Left out of Colombia squad

Asprilla (knee) is not part of the Colombian national team's final roster for the World Cup.

Asprilla failed to recover from a knee edema he suffered in April, losing the chance to represent his country in the summer competition. The promising dribbler made seven appearances (one start) for Galatasaray in the 2025/26 Turkish league season, and he's now expected to return to his parent club Girona at the end of June.