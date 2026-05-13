Yaser Asprilla Injury: Suffers knee injury in league game

Asprilla is a doubt for Galatasaray and Colombia prior to the World Cup as he deals with a knee edema, according to his club.

Asprilla got hurt in April, and his presence in the upcoming international competition is at risk, potentially leaving his country without a talented dribbler. The young winger may still have some time to complete his recovery before Colombia's opener on June 17. However, even if he's fit, he'll likely serve as a backup option behind Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz.