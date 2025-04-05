Fantasy Soccer
Yaser Asprilla News: Five shots, eight crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Asprilla generated five shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Deportivo Alaves.

Even though Asprilla logged a Feb. 3 goal, he had not started any games until March 30, with Saturday marking his second straight start. Clearly, the midfielder provided excellent volume, evident with his team-leading five shots and eight crosses. However, the volume was without efficiency, and his lack of it may not assure him continued starts moving forward.

