Yaser Asprilla News: Five shots, eight crosses
Asprilla generated five shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Deportivo Alaves.
Even though Asprilla logged a Feb. 3 goal, he had not started any games until March 30, with Saturday marking his second straight start. Clearly, the midfielder provided excellent volume, evident with his team-leading five shots and eight crosses. However, the volume was without efficiency, and his lack of it may not assure him continued starts moving forward.
