Yaser Asprilla News: Nets one in win

Asprilla scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 2-1 win over Las Palmas.

Asprilla was able to tap in his squad's second goal of the match thanks to a great pass from Cristhian Stuani in the 79th minute of play. The goal marked the second of the campaign for Asprilla, who was able to make his mark despite entering the match as a sub for the first time in 10 league appearances. Additionally, Asprilla accounted for at least one chance created for a fourth consecutive appearance.