Yaser Asprilla News: Prevents clean sheet

Asprilla scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) and crossing five times inaccurately during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Osasuna.

Asprilla entered the match in the 51st minute and scored in the 96th to prevent a clean sheet for Girona. The goal was the first since February 3rd for Asprilla who has combined for eight shots and 17 crosses over his last three appearances.