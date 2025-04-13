Fantasy Soccer
Yaser Asprilla headshot

Yaser Asprilla News: Prevents clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Asprilla scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) and crossing five times inaccurately during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Osasuna.

Asprilla entered the match in the 51st minute and scored in the 96th to prevent a clean sheet for Girona. The goal was the first since February 3rd for Asprilla who has combined for eight shots and 17 crosses over his last three appearances.

Yaser Asprilla
Girona
