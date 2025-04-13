Yaser Asprilla News: Prevents clean sheet
Asprilla scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) and crossing five times inaccurately during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Osasuna.
Asprilla entered the match in the 51st minute and scored in the 96th to prevent a clean sheet for Girona. The goal was the first since February 3rd for Asprilla who has combined for eight shots and 17 crosses over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now