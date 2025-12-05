Ayari missed the last game against Aston Villa due to a muscular injury that revealed to be only a minor one since he could be back for Sunday's clash against the Hammers. The midfielder will be a late fitness call after the final training session and will likely start in the midfield on Sunday if deemed fit enough for the game since he has been a regular starter this season for the Seagulls. That said, if he can't make the match squad or if he had to start on the bench, Jack Hinshelwood would be the likely option to start in the midfield in his spot.