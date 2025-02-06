Yasin Ayari Injury: Doubtful for FA Cup match
Ayari (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "They are all doubtful but there might be a possibility that two out of three have a chance to play."
Ayari is a late call for Saturday's FA Cup tilt, with the midfielder doubtful due to an undisclosed issue. His availability will likely come down to a fitness test ahead of the contest, being a true game-time decision for the match. He is a regular starter, so this will be something to monitor, with his next chance to return against Chelsea on Feb. 14 if he misses out Saturday.
