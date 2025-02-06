Fantasy Soccer
Yasin Ayari headshot

Yasin Ayari Injury: Doubtful for FA Cup match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Ayari (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "They are all doubtful but there might be a possibility that two out of three have a chance to play."

Ayari is a late call for Saturday's FA Cup tilt, with the midfielder doubtful due to an undisclosed issue. His availability will likely come down to a fitness test ahead of the contest, being a true game-time decision for the match. He is a regular starter, so this will be something to monitor, with his next chance to return against Chelsea on Feb. 14 if he misses out Saturday.

