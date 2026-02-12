Yasin Ayari Injury: Expected back soon

Ayari (shoulder) was mentioned by coach Fabian Hurzeler, who said in Thursday's press conference that the player "is still missing. He is doing rehab, but he's getting closer. We expect him to be back soon."

Ayari is still sidelined for the cup visit to Liverpool while he recovers from the issue that forced him to miss the last two league games. Having scored two goals and two assists over his latest five appearances, the midfielder will look to boost his team's all-around value in the short term, pushing to regain a starting spot from either Jack Hinshelwood or Carlos Baleba.