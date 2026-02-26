Yasin Ayari headshot

Yasin Ayari Injury: Expected to train Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Ayari (shoulder) is expected to train Thursday for the first time and remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to BBC Sussex Sport.

Ayari has missed the last four matches with a shoulder injury, but the midfielder is on track to rejoin team training in Thursday's session for the first time since going down. That's an encouraging step forward for the Seagulls, though he still carries a question mark heading into Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest. Ayari has been a steady presence in the middle of the park when healthy, so if he's forced to sit out again, Jack Hinshelwood would continue to see an uptick in minutes and responsibility.

Yasin Ayari
Brighton & Hove Albion
