Yasin Ayari headshot

Yasin Ayari Injury: Likely available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Ayari (shoulder) should be an option for Wednesday's clash against Arsenal, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus. "I am quite confident he will be an option tomorrow."

Ayari has missed the last five matches with a shoulder injury but returned to full-contact training and is trending toward being available for Wednesday's showdown against Arsenal. Barring any setbacks before kickoff, the midfielder should be back in the matchday squad and likely ease in off the bench after a month on the sidelines. From there, he is expected to work his way back into his regular starting role in the heart of the Seagulls' midfield once he regains full match fitness.

Yasin Ayari
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yasin Ayari See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yasin Ayari See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 31
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
32 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 24
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
39 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
56 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
57 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
57 days ago