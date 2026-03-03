Yasin Ayari Injury: Likely available Wednesday

Ayari (shoulder) should be an option for Wednesday's clash against Arsenal, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus. "I am quite confident he will be an option tomorrow."

Ayari has missed the last five matches with a shoulder injury but returned to full-contact training and is trending toward being available for Wednesday's showdown against Arsenal. Barring any setbacks before kickoff, the midfielder should be back in the matchday squad and likely ease in off the bench after a month on the sidelines. From there, he is expected to work his way back into his regular starting role in the heart of the Seagulls' midfield once he regains full match fitness.