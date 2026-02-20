Yasin Ayari Injury: Will resume training next week
Ayari (shoulder) remains out but should resume team training next week, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to BBC Sussex Sport.
Ayari has missed the last three games in all competitions with a shoulder injury and is set to sit out a fourth, as he is only expected to return to team training next week with the Seagulls. It is a tough setback for Albion given he is a regular starter when healthy and his absence disrupts the usual midfield balance. With Ayari sidelined, Jack Hinshelwood is in line for an expanded role in the center of the park and should continue to log heavier minutes.
