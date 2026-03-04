Yasin Ayari headshot

Yasin Ayari News: Listed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Ayari (shoulder) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Arsenal.

Ayari will not miss any more time with his shoulder injury after five games out, returning to a spot on the bench. With 18 starts in 21 appearances this campaign, he will look to be back in a starting role soon, notching three goals and two assists this season.

Yasin Ayari
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yasin Ayari See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yasin Ayari See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 31
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 24
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
40 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
57 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
58 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
58 days ago