Yasin Ayari News: Listed to bench
Ayari (shoulder) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Arsenal.
Ayari will not miss any more time with his shoulder injury after five games out, returning to a spot on the bench. With 18 starts in 21 appearances this campaign, he will look to be back in a starting role soon, notching three goals and two assists this season.
