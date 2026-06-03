Yasin Ayari News: Midfield creator for Sweden

Ayari has been named in Sweden's World Cup squad and is expected to start in midfield under coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, arriving at the tournament after a solid Premier League campaign that highlighted his value as both a creative and set-piece specialist.

Ayari contributed three goals and three assists across 29 Premier League appearances this season, delivering a consistent and well-rounded output that underlines his importance to Sweden's midfield structure. His set-piece responsibilities for the national team add a particularly valuable dimension to his role, with his delivery from dead-ball situations a potential match-winning weapon in a tournament where margins are often tight. Beyond his creative contribution, Ayari's ability to arrive late into the box, combine quickly in tight spaces and cover the ground between the lines gives Sweden a dynamic and multi-dimensional presence in the center of the park. His Premier League experience prepares him well for the physical intensity of a major tournament, and manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will be counting on him to influence matches at the critical moments this summer.