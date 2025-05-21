Yasin Ayari News: Scores in win over Liverpool
Ayari scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 3-2 victory versus Liverpool.
Ayari scored to bring the game against Liverpool back to 1-1. This was the midfielder's second goal of the season, and both of these goals have come in his last two home starts against Liverpool and West Ham. He scored the goal from his only shot on target.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now