Yasin Ayari News: Tallies an assist
Ayari assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Burnley.
Ayari didn't put in any crosses but he did create two chances and got an assist in the process. The midfielder has a favorable matchup against Tottenham to continue putting up good numbers. Spurs have allowed 50 goals so far this season and are in danger of being relegated.
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