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Yasin Ayari News: Tallies an assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Ayari assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Burnley.

Ayari didn't put in any crosses but he did create two chances and got an assist in the process. The midfielder has a favorable matchup against Tottenham to continue putting up good numbers. Spurs have allowed 50 goals so far this season and are in danger of being relegated.

Yasin Ayari
Brighton & Hove Albion
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