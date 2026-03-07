Yassine Belkhdim headshot

Yassine Belkhdim Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Belkhdim was forced off in the first half of Saturday's clash against Nantes due to an apparent injury, the club announced.

Belkhdim was forced off in the 14th minute of Saturday's clash against Nantes due to an apparent injury. The midfielder will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Pierrick Capelle is expected to start in midfield in the upcoming matches.

Yassine Belkhdim
Angers
