Yassine Belkhdim Injury: Forced off injured

Belkhdim was forced off in the 14th minute of Saturday's clash against Nantes due to an apparent injury. The midfielder will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Pierrick Capelle is expected to start in midfield in the upcoming matches.