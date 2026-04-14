Yassine Belkhdim Injury: Out for season

Belkhdim (arm) will see his 2025/26 season come to an end following forearm surgery, his team announced Tuesday.

Belkhdim won't play again in the next couple of months after being a consistent starter on his team's right flank. He finished with two goals and two assists from 33 shots (14 on target), 42 crosses (six accurate) and 15 chances created across 27 Ligue 1 appearances. This issue could open up an opportunity for Louis Mouton to play a bigger role going forward.