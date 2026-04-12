Yassine Belkhdim Injury: Suffers arm injury in training

Belkhdim suffered an arm injury during Friday's team training session and has been ruled out of the trip to Rennes, with further examinations scheduled to determine the extent of the damage, according to Ouest France.

Belkhdim picked up the issue in the final session before Saturday's clash against Rennes, leaving no time for him to be assessed before the game. The results of his examination will be key in determining whether he can recover in time for Saturday's home clash against Le Havre, with Louis Mouton in line to take on a larger role if Belkhdim needs to sit out any further fixtures.