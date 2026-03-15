Yassine Belkhdim News: Back from suspension

Belkhdim is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Belkhdim has served his suspension due to yellow cards accumulation in French competitions and is set to return in the next contest. The midfielder suffered a ribs issue in the last game he played but was given a rest this week and is fit to feature moving forward. Belkhdim is an undisputed starter in the middle of the pitch for the SCO and will regain that role during Friday's clash against Lens.