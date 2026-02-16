Yassine Belkhdim News: continues quiet streak
Belkhdim generated one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Lorient.
Belkhdim would take the field for a start and 67 minutes Sunday, earning one shot, a chance created and two crosses. However, it was yet another game without a goal contribution. His streak is now up to seven this season, earning four goal contributions in 22 appearances.
