Yassine Belkhdim News: continues quiet streak

Belkhdim would take the field for a start and 67 minutes Sunday, earning one shot, a chance created and two crosses. However, it was yet another game without a goal contribution. His streak is now up to seven this season, earning four goal contributions in 22 appearances.